CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,033.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $11,033.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

