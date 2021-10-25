DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

EQBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

