DA Davidson Weighs in on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $231.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,384,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.