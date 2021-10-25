Dai One Day Trading Volume Tops $502.86 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $502.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

