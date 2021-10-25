Daniel R. Stolzer Sells 6,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

