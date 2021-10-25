Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 171,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 136,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,296,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.