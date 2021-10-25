Datto (NYSE:MSP) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Datto stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,498. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth $36,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth $359,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Datto by 32.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

