Datum 1-Day Volume Hits $17,914.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $926,299.35 and $17,914.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00212651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

