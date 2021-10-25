Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $23.71

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $23.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

