Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCRN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.