Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
DCRN stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
