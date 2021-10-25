Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

DHER stock opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

