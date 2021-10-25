Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.73

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.15.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Denbury by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

