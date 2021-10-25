Deri Protocol Price Down 14.5% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $2.11 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00077393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00101355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,124.64 or 1.00090479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.18 or 0.06636018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

