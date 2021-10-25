Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 61,462 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $6,434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAAS stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

