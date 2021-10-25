Deutsche Bank AG Has $528,000 Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

