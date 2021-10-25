Deutsche Bank AG Has $574,000 Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,830 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

