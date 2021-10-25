Deutsche Bank AG Has $584,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of DHT worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.