Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Think Investments LP raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $381.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.