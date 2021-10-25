Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $178.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

