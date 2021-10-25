Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $342.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $347.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

