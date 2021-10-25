Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

