Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
