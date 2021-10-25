DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $336,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSS stock opened at $370.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.