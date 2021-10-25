DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 3,621 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Coupa Software worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

