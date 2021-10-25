DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for approximately 2.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.86% of Black Knight worth $227,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.22 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

