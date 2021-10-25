DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Novanta worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NOVT stock opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $168.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

