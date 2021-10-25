DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,153 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $190,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $143.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

