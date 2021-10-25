DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $108,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

