DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $173,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $7,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,335.55 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

