Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,666.00

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,666 ($47.90) and last traded at GBX 3,641 ($47.57), with a volume of 95483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,639.50 ($47.55).

DGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,538.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,432.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.