Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.56% of Advanced Emissions Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

ADES opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

