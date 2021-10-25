Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANVS opened at $28.89 on Monday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

In other Annovis Bio news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

