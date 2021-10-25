Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 238,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,010,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

