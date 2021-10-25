DigitalBits Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $428.11 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.02 or 0.00326591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.