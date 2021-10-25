Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,006 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $27,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.