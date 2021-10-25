Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,120 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SKT opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

