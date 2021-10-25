Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.14 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

WWE opened at $60.05 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

