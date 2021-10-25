Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of CarGurus worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 643,566 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,084 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

