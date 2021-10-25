Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,033 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.26% of Lawson Products worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAWS opened at $51.06 on Monday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

