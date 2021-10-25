Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 22,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

