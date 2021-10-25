DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

