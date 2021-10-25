DMM: Governance Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $2.17 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

