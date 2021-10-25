Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 160,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Dorian LPG worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

