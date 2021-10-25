Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.94.

Shares of DIR.UN remained flat at $C$16.90 during trading hours on Monday. 509,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.39.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

