Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

