Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$25.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

D.UN opened at C$23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.51. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

