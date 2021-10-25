Drep [new] Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

