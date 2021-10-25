DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00207606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010688 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

