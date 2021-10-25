DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.27.

DTE stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

