Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 416.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

