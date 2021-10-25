Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of DT stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.93, a P/E/G ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 122.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,073,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

